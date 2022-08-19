JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – During an early morning special meeting on Friday, the Conemaugh Valley School Board approved a batch of teacher hires to bring the high school up to full staff prior to the beginning of the new academic year.
"It's nice to have a starting lineup," high school Principal Jeffrey Miller said afterward. "We had some major holes filled."
The group approved four new teachers for the district, three of which were unanimous votes by the seven present members.
School director Daniel Markiewicz provided a dissenting vote for the fourth hire, but it still passed 6-1.
Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said it's the district's top priority to put high-quality teachers in front of students, and it achieved that Friday.
"It was a good morning," he said.
The first teacher in-service is on Monday, and students return to classes on Thursday.
The board also filled three support staff jobs and approved the job description for a combination high school assistant principal-athletic director.
This position was created by the members at the August meeting.
Hazenstab said the two roles have some similarities and district officials reviewed those to create a description of what will be needed to make the work ideal for one person.
Additionally, the Conemaugh Valley school directors hired Marlynn Goodrich as the high school social media coordinator and Christine Miller as the district social media coordinator.
Both are filling existing extracurricular roles and start at a rate of $315 per year with a 5% increase each year after.
