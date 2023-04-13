JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An active shooter drill will be held Thursday at Conemaugh Valley High School.
The simulation will take place in cooperation with local police, ambulance and fire departments and will begin some time after the homeroom period ends.
During the operation, students, faculty and staff will practice the “run, hide or fight” method of reacting to an intruder to the school.
Students who do not wish to participate can either be dropped off at school at 10 a.m. – when the drill has been completed – or arrive at the regular time and report to the safe zone in the auditorium, which will be secluded from the events of the drill.
Anyone with questions should contact the high school.
