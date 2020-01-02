An underground wire fire in downtown Johnstown led to Market and Vine Streets being closed for a period of time on Thursday night.
The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m., according to Cambria County emergency services. Johnstown Fire Department and Penelec reported to the scene.
Smoke was visible coming up through manhole covers.
More than 500 customers in Cambria County, were without power, according to Penelec’s website, although no report was available as to how many were a result of the fire. People at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown on Market Street said it was affected.
No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.