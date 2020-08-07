SOMERSET – A Berlin man was charged with disorderly conduct stemming from an incident that happened on Thursday at CVS on South Pleasant Avenue in Somerset, authorities said.
Borough police charged Terry Sipe, 67.
Police said that Sipe was a customer at CVS when he motioned to a clerk to come toward him. As she did, Sipe allegedly pulled down his mask and intentionally expelled a large amount of hot breath into her face. The clerk told police that Sipe began laughing after the incident.
