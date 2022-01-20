JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Custom Cakes and Cookies is holding a "Gobfest" from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the 2227 Bedford St. location, the company announced Thursday.
Flavors range from traditional chocolate to pumpkin, lemon, banana and chocolate with peanut butter.
There's also special flavors of Reese's peanut butter cup, French toast, Boston cream, Funfetti, apple pie, s'mores, old fashioned and adult options drunken smurf, hot sex, 21st birthday, fuzzy navel and strawberry daiquiri.
Prices range from $11 to $20 per dozen and can be mixed and matched.
Orders can be placed in person or by phone by calling 814-254-4577.
Deliveries are also available.
Regular bakery items, including brownies, doughnuts, cannoli, sugar cookies drinks and cream puffs, will be for sale as well on Saturday.
Additionally, 100% of coffee sales benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen.
