Custom Cakes and Cookies has been making life sweeter in Johnstown for 27 years.
Now the family-owned bakery has a bigger location and a growing line of products.
The business is owned by baker Toni Illuzzi and her husband Frank, and they are welcoming customers from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to their new location at 2227 Bedford St., Geistown, for free samples and giveaways.
“We’ll be introducing people to our new products,” Toni said. “We are adding Italian tiramisu, canolis ... We’ve expanded every product line that we’ve had. We’ve gone from an average of 30 standard products to 90.”
The building’s rustic barnwood interior hearkens back to its origins when the area was farmland. As the years passed, it became Niessner’s Flowers and then a gift shop owned by St. Benedict’s Church.
But the building has been empty since 2016, according to St. Benedict church staff.
Toni said she’s had her eye on leasing it for a couple years because space became an issue at their former 632 Bedford St. location.
“All of a sudden in the past two years, business was just booming,” she said. “We were tripping over each other. The place was busting at the seams.”
Frank led the two-month renovation of the new location. He also helps in retail, deliveries and maintenance of the shop.
“Since COVID-19 hit, we actually increased our business because people were looking for comfort food,” he said.
Although the business’ customer base is mainly in Johnstown, the company does some sales nationwide through Amazon, Frank said.
“We get purchases from all over the states for gobs,” he said. “The gobs go pretty good.”
Toni said one thing she is most proud of in her business is that she’s retained the same small batch of employees –Jennifer Meske, Sandy Fulton, and Alverta Vivis and her husband, Paul Vivis.
“Our employees have been with us in excess of 20 years,” she said. “Everybody is looking for help (as a result of the pandemic), but my crew has been here from the beginning, and they were excited to make the move, and are still here with us.”
