A Johnstown woman was jailed Friday on a kidnapping charge, accused of refusing to give up a child during a custody dispute, authorities said.
City police charged Nicole Lynn Nyland, 44, of the 700 block of Highland Avenue, with kidnapping, interference with custody of children, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to a complaint affidavit, Nyland, who had been baby sitting, allegedly refused to return the baby to the grandmother. Nyland said she had earlier spoken to her attorney and a police officer and she had custody until the child's mother was released from jail, the affidavit said.
Police said they spoke with a member of the Cambria County District Attorney's office who told them Nyland had no legal guardianship and she must return the child to the family, the affidavit said.
Police arrested Nyland after forcing their way into the home and returned the child to the family.
Nyland was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
