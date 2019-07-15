The Altoona Curve will hold a baseball clinic at Lake Rowena in Ebensburg from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 27 for children ages 5 to 12.
The clinic is sponsored by the Cambria County commissioners, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program and the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
In case of inclement weather, the clinic will be held at the Young Peoples Community Center. Updates will be posted on the Ebensburg Borough & Community Facebook page.
