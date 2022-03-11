JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area high school stages will come alive with the talent of student actors and actresses presenting musicals and plays.
Schools not included in the list have already presented productions, haven’t scheduled performances or didn’t respond with information.
Berlin Brothersvalley “Annie Get Your Gun”
Annie Oakley is the best shot around, and she manages to support her little brother and sisters by selling the game she hunts. When she is discovered by Col. Buffalo Bill, he persuades this novel sharpshooter to join his “Wild West Show.”
It only takes one glance for her to fall head-over-heels for dashing shooting ace Frank Butler, who headlines the show. She soon eclipses Butler as the main attraction which, while good for business, is bad for romance. Butler hightails it off to join a rival show, his bruised male ego leading the way, but is ultimately pitted against Annie in a final shoot-out. The rousing, sure-fire finale hits the mark every time in a testament to the power of female ingenuity.
“What a gem we’ve found in ‘Annie Get Your Gun.’ This classic story of rags to riches and perseverance has helped us shine a light on the highs and lows of show business, tolerance and following your heart.
“Our cast of students in grades 7 through 12 has done a great job embracing and researching a time that came long before the world they live in today – a world where seeing a live show was a highlight for weeks for many patrons. Not only is the story a classic and based on real people and true events, you also can’t go wrong with a score that includes many of Irving Berlin’s most memorable tunes, like ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’ or the ever popular ‘Anything You Can Do.’
“We look forward to bringing this production to the stage at Berlin with Savanna Snyder as Annie Oakley and Caleb Leonard as Frank Butler. It’s one that you don’t want to miss.”
– Katie Spiri, director
Bishop McCort Catholic Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who really is a prince under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can be loved and learn to love before the last petal of the rose drops, the spell will be broken. But time is running out. If the Beast doesn’t learn his lesson, he and his castle staff, who also have been transformed, will be doomed forever.
To add to the drama, Gaston, a rude, egotistical hunter, with the help of his sidekick, Lefou, plots to marry Belle against her wishes.
There are many other characters, such as Lumiere, Cogsworth, Babette, Madam De La Grande, Maurice, the iconic Mrs. Potts and Chip, along with the Silly Girls and the Villagers, who bring this wonderful story to life.
Memorable songs such as “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Human Again,” “If I Can’t Love Her,” “Home” and the title song “Beauty and the Beast” will draw patrons into the magical world.
“I have a very talented and dedicated cast that have worked extremely hard to create a performance for the whole family to enjoy. We feature many styles of dancing and unique costumes to bring the characters and story to life. My tech and production teams are top-notch and are working hard to create a fantastic show.”
– Jean Arcurio, director
Blacklick Valley ”Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
The musical gets its inspiration from the biblical story of Jacob and his sons, with an obvious focus on Joseph.
The show is composed entirely of music, with no dialogue, and reimagines the story of the jealousy that Joseph’s 11 brothers experience when Jacob presents Joseph with his multicolored coat. After his near death and subsequent exile to Egypt, Joseph shows that determination and commitment really do pay off, and when reunited with his family years later, Joseph must choose between revenge and forgiveness.
It’s a story with many messages that highlight the importance of acceptance, tolerance and forgiveness. The show is filled with exceptional music from a variety of genres, including serious show tunes, a calypso and even a little rock ’n’ roll from none other than the King of Rock ’n’ Roll himself – Elvis.
“We are excited to be back on the stage showcasing local student talent. We have had an absolutely great time with the stylistic diversity that a show like ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ offers.”
– Jessica Strazisar, director
Cambria Heights “Catch Me If You Can”
“Catch Me If You Can” is a high-energy musical comedy set in the 1960s.
After running away from his unhappy home, Frank Jr. uses his charm, ability to twist stories and millions of dollars in counterfeit checks to make his dreams of fame and fortune come true.
Frank Jr. poses as a pilot, a doctor and a prosecutor. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty and his team have tracked him across the country for years. Eventually, Frank Jr.’s lies catch up with him and he is caught by Agent Hanratty.
“The students have done an amazing job bringing each of their characters to life for our production of ‘Catch Me If You Can.’
“The plot is very entertaining and the songs and dances make the show extra enjoyable.”
– Chelsea Crandall, director
Chestnut Ridge Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.
If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
“I am overjoyed to see our students back on the stage after two years of not being able to perform. Their dedication and enthusiasm for putting on this show is second to none. It has been wonderful to see many new faces join the ranks of our cast, as well as to many students who haven’t had the opportunity to perform since our last show in 2019. I know I can speak on behalf of my students when I say that we cannot wait to present this show to our supportive community.”
– Lauren Zeznanski, director
Conemaugh Township “The Music Man”
The plot concerns con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys’ band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naive Midwestern townsfolk.
Harold is no musician and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons.
Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love with him. He risks being caught to win her heart.
“We are thrilled to feature students from grades kindergarten through 12 in our high school production of ‘The Music Man.’
“Our students have been hard at work for four months and are excited to be able to perform again in front of a full audience.
“This show features songs such as ‘76 Trombones,’ ‘We Got Trouble,’ ‘Shipoopi,’ ‘Goodnight My Someone’ and ‘Til There Was You.’
The uplifting show is a piece of Americana that many people need now, and we hope to see everyone coming back to the theaters and music performances in our community.”
– Mari Grace Lingenfelter, director
Conemaugh Valley “Shrek the Musical”
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek the Musical” brings all the beloved characters from the film to life on stage and proves there is more to the story than meets the ears.
Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek ... Thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.
Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and more than a dozen other misfits, and it’s a mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there is one on hand, and his name is Shrek.
“We are very excited to return to the stage this year. Doing this has helped us to rebound from the events of the last two years by allowing us to refocus on and to appreciate the joy of coming together again to present a musical in our beautiful Frankstown Auditorium.
“Our wonderful cast of 15 and crew of 13 have been working hard to bring ‘Shrek the Musical’ to life. Their dedication to the show and their willingness to step out of their comfort zones has been outstanding.
“Each of these fine young men and women have taken ownership of their roles, whether on the stage or behind the scenes, and have shown great pride in developing these roles. As we get closer to show time, a strong sense of camaraderie continues to grow. We, as directors, are very proud of all the students in our production.”
– Allen Bixel and Kristina Marinkovich, directors
Ferndale Area “Nothing But the Truth”
It’s espionage on the high seas in 1913.
David is an adventurous young man traveling with his sister who wants to impress Katrina, a girl he just met. He pretends to be a spy and asks for her help in solving a mystery he’s concocted. Unfortunately for him, Pete also has eyes on Katrina.
The problem arises when he discovers he’s the center of a real-life sabotage plot involving a bomb on board the ship. A passenger carrying a large sum of foreign money is his primary suspect, but there’s also a possible German agent aboard – could it be the captain?
Add misleading clues, mistaken identities and love triangles because of an over-bearing matchmaker searching for eligible single men, and you have a recipe for humor and suspense.
“Students are excited about returning to the stage. This has been a fun play for them – especially the new actors who have come a long way with the help of seasoned actors.
“They have overcome challenges to present ‘Nothing But the Truth,’ a play that will delight the whole family.”
– Susan Leftwich, director
Greater Johnstown “Mamma Mia!”
On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding – one that includes her father giving her away.
The problem?
Sophie doesn’t know who he is. Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970’s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diary, she discovers three possible fathers – Sam, Bill and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought.
“The Greater Johnstown theater department hopes this show brings as much joy and energy to our crowd as it has brought to our lives for the last few months.
“ ‘Mamma Mia’ is one of the liveliest and most renowned shows to cross our stage and the students surpassed all expectations with taking on this challenge. While we struggled with quarantining codes for COVID-19 cases and numerous snow days, the students never faltered with their dedication to bringing this story to life.
“We as theater educators and enthusiasts could not be prouder of each and every student that not only handled their school work and personal home lives, but also dedicated themselves to the craft of theater gracefully while the songs of ABBA flooded their brains.”
– Kimberly Hester, director
Johnstown Christian “Seussical”
The Cat in the Hat brings the audience into the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many thinks. Horton faces a double challenge – not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.
Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.
Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
“This is a story about imagination for all dreamers, thinkers and those who feel alone in the universe. It tells the stories of classic Dr. Seuss characters, and explores the lessons of being yourself, empathy and joy that we have all come to expect from the favorite children’s author.”
– Bethany A. Thomas, director
North Star “Crazy for You”
The production is set in the 1930s between the New York City theater district and Deadrock, Nevada, a gold mining town that has seen better days.
As the Zangler Follies finishes its season in New York City, Bobby Child is hoping for an audition with Mr. Bela Zangler himself. Failing the audition, Bobby’s banker mother sends him on a bank errand to Deadrock, to foreclose on the town’s rundown Gaiety Theater.
Arriving in Nevada and barely surviving the desert trek from the distant train station, Bobby has a love-at-first- sight moment when he sees Polly, who happens to be the only woman within 50 miles of the town. Lank Hawkins, who owns the local saloon, is told by Polly’s father, Everett Baker, that the local theater may be lost to foreclosure to a New York bank. Lank decides he will expand his saloon by buying the Gaiety.
Bobby feels that his love for Polly can be proven by putting on a Deadrock Follies to raise the money to pay off the mortgage. Bobby then assumes the identity of Zangler, convinces the New York City follies girls to vacation in Nevada and proceeds to pull off his impersonation.
Confusion ensues when the real Bela Zangler shows up. After confusing the two Bela Zanglers, Polly finds herself trying to save the theater while also trying to decide which Zangler she hates and which one she loves.
After several Old West shoot-outs, the townspeople rally to put on a show to save the Gaiety.
“We have 54 students involved in this production, again being directed by Mrs. Tamera Fisher. This will be her fourth musical production since April 2019. The cast and crew have students from the elementary, middle and high schools. The very talented students from the high school are devoting 13 weeks of their time to reach a pinnacle they started in their freshmen year.
“The motivated production staff is working hard to present a real treat for the attending audiences and special memories for the students. This popular musical is filled with many dance numbers and tunes such as ‘Someone to Watch Over Me,’ ‘I Got Rhythm,’ ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’ and ‘Nice Work If You Can Get It.’ ”
– Larry E. Gindlesperger, executive producer
Northern Bedford “The Wiz”
“The Wiz” is a soulful retelling of L. Frank Baum’s beloved “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
“The Wiz” combines fairy-tale glamour with street smarts to make this classic fantasy story sparkle for today.
“The Wiz” ingeniously mixes rock, gospel, soul and jazz, and features hits such as “Ease on Down the Road,” “A Brand New Day” and “Home.”
The production will showcase a cast of 50 students, colorful scenic elements and a live, professional orchestra of 17 musicians.
“It’s great to be back performing full-scale musicals for our communities. ‘The Wiz’ is about finding friends who support you through some of your hardest travels in life, and realizing that together you can bring strength, love and thoughtfulness to those around you.
“In the past two years, all of us have experienced the need for this, and ‘The Wiz’ is the perfect celebration for all of us involved and all of us who get to attend.”
– Brett Keith, director
Northern Cambria “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.
While disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming ding of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box.
“We have been working on this production since September, and I am so proud of the talented cast who has been working nonstop to bring the music and characters to life. We have a fantastic pianist from IUP who will blow everyone away with his performance and has led the cast members to their ultimate best. I am so proud of the hard work the cast and crew have put into this production. They want to show that there is amazing talent in the district.”
– Tim Jacobs, director
Penn Cambria “Wizards and Wands”
This uproarious parody of Harry Potter combines all seven books into one family-friendly performance.
Complete with appearances from the Sorting Cat, a Golden Snotch and the Basilisk, will Harry Blotter and his friends defeat Lord Moldyvort in time to save the world? Full of fun, friendship and an alternate ending, this play is “Riddikulus.”
“Come see the show. You will laugh, be mystified, be entertained and see a new twist on a magical story. We hope to see you there.”
– Holly Smith, director
Portage “The Bold, the Young and the Murdered”
The long-running soap opera “The Bold and the Young” is in its last days – its hunky hero has self-esteem issues, its villainous old man is more interested in soup and its heroines are slightly psychopathic.
The executive producer gives the squabbling cast an ultimatum: Complete one episode overnight or the show dies. But when the director ends up murdered, and other cast members start dropping like flies, it seems like his threat might actually come true.
Can these misfits discover the murderer before the show is literally killed off?
“Getting back on stage has had a huge positive impact on our troupe.
“The last two years were really hard yet the students showed up and put in the work even when it was impossible to produce. We met virtually; we kept in touch, but it just wasn’t the same.
“Being able to produce in December really energized us and we are ready to go with our spring production.”
– Denise Moschgat, Director
Richland “The SpongeBob Musical”
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world.
“ ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ is full of unexpected joys. The show is not what most would first assume when they imagine the cartoon series as a musical.
“It is an incredibly creative show that is smart and full of excellent music written for the show by an incredible lineup of musicians. The writing is fun and silly, but smart. It is full of high-energy action, but also has a great message of positivity.
“The show features a wonderful cast of 40 students who have worked incredibly hard to make magic on the stage alongside a student stage crew.
“Fans of the show will be blown away by the humanization of the characters accomplished by the costuming of Theresa Arena. Acting coach Kate Davis and choreographer Kait Easler have brought life to every moment of the show. Music direction is by Eric Tedjeske and Casey Williams. Jim and Leigh Lucero are responsible for the student stage crew and building of all of the set pieces.
“I think that our patrons will fall in love with the show and that our students will give an incredible performance.”
– Ben Easler, director
Rockwood “Grease: School Version”
“Grease: School Version” retains the fun-loving spirit and immortal songs of the blockbuster show. Good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fall for each other during a carefree summer fling. But when the school year begins, Danny is torn between his feelings for Sandy and his image with the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies.
Will they be able to rekindle their romance, or is the pressure of their peers going to get the better of them?
“Our cast is extremely excited to do this well-known musical. They have been working hard and are looking forward to showcasing their talents.”
– Susie Branam, director
Salisbury-Elk Lick Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.”
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars.
Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.
Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather.
The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory or suffer the consequences.
“This is our first musical and we are excited to provide a new experience for our students and community.”
– Lori Sines, director
Somerset Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”
An arrogant young prince and his castle’s servants fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns him into a hideous Beast until he learns to love and be loved in return.
The spirited, headstrong village girl Belle, enters the Beast’s castle after he imprisons her father, Maurice. With the help of his enchanted servants, including the charming Mrs. Potts, Belle helps the Beast learn to love again.
“Somerset’s musical cast is thrilled to be back after two years away from the stage. They are eager to present this magical tale as old as time, and hope that you will bring your entire family out to enjoy a wonderful evening of live theater.”
– Susan DiPasquale, director
Westmont Hilltop “Peter Pan Jr.”
Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night, and with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget.
In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, the fierce Brave Girls, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
Featuring the iconic songs “I’m Flying,” “I’ve Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Never Never Land,” and a rousing book full of magic, warmth and adventure, “Peter Pan Jr.” is the perfect show for the child in all of us who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.
“We are so excited to be able to present a junior high musical this year.
“ ‘Peter Pan Jr.’ is a really fun show that will provide every student involved the opportunity to showcase their acting, singing and dancing talents. Our students missed out on the opportunity two years ago when COVID-19 shut down the schools.
“This year, we have been able to transition back to a normal performance schedule. Our junior high students are looking forward to their first production in two years.”
– Amanda Tresnicky, producer
