Performance times, dates

The following high schools in the region will stage plays or musicals:

• Berlin Brothersvalley: “Annie Get Your Gun,” 7:30 p.m. April 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. April 3, auditorium; tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door; information: 814-267-4073 or www.bbsd.com.

• Bishop McCort Catholic: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m. April 28 and 29 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 30, Guzzi Performing Arts Center; tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students; information: 814-536-8991.

• Blacklick Valley: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, auditorium; tickets are $6 for adults and $2 for students; information: 814-749-9211, ext. 237.

• Cambria Heights: “Catch Me If You Can,” 7 p.m. Friday and March 19 and 2 p.m. March 20, auditorium; tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children; information: theater@chsd1.org.

• Chestnut Ridge: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m. March 25 and 1 and 7 p.m. March 26, auditorium; tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students; information: ridgemusical@gmail.com.

• Conemaugh Township: “The Music Man,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and March 19 and 2 p.m. March 20, auditorium; tickets are $10 in advance and $11 at the door; information: www.ctasd.org.

• Conemaugh Valley: “Shrek the Musical,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and March 10, auditorium; tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students; information: 814-535-5523.

• Ferndale Area: “Northing But the Truth,” 7 p.m., Friday and March 19, auditorium; tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students; information: 814-288-5757.

• Greater Johnstown: “Mamma Mia!,” 7 p.m. Friday and March 19 and 2 p.m. March 20, Cochran Auditorium; tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 6 and younger; information: 814-533-5601.

• Johnstown Christian: “Seussical,” 7 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 9, gymnasium; tickets: $7 for adults and $5 for students.

• North Star: “Crazy for You,” 7 p.m. April 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. May 1, auditorium; tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; information: 814-629-6651.

• Northern Bedford: “The Wiz,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and March 19; auditorium; tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students; information: 814-766-4710 or nbcsd.booktix.com.

• Northern Cambria: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 10, auditorium; $8 for adults and $5 for students.

• Penn Cambria: “Wizards and Wands,” 7 p.m. May 12, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. May 15, auditorium; tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students; information: 814-886-8188, ext. 4142.

• Portage: “The Bold, the Young and the Murdered,” 7 p.m. April 20 and 21, auditorium; tickets are $4 for adults and $1 for students; information: 814-736-9636, ext. 1500.

• Richland: “The SpongeBob Musical,” 7 p.m. Friday and March 19 and 2 p.m. March 20, Richland Performing Arts Center; tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for students and free for Richland Gold Card members; information: 814-269-0300 or www.richlandpac.com.

• Rockwood: “Grease: School Version,” 7 p.m. Saturday, auditorium; tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students; information: smbranam1@icloud.com.

• Salisbury-Elk Lick: Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and March 19, gymnasium; tickets: $8 for adults and $4 for students; information: 814-662-2741.

• Somerset: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m. April 1 and 2, auditorium; tickets are $10 for adults and $6 students; information: sriten@sasd.us.

• Westmont Hilltop: “Peter Pan Jr.,” 7 p.m. April 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. May 1, auditorium; tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; information: www.whsd.org.