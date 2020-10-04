Michael Bodolosky took his last bow on Sept. 30 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, where he’s served as executive director since 2006.
Bodolosky, 71, said he’d been considering retirement for some time and decided to take the leap when the University of Pittsburgh offered a staff retirement package in the beginning of the summer.
“Because of this (position), I met so many fantastic people,” he said. “It was a great run.”
During his tenure as executive director, Bodolosky was responsible for several aspects of operations, including scheduling shows and marketing the venue and shows.
He’s brought world-renowned acts, such as the Broadway musical “Cats,” Russian ballet and the Lords of 52nd Street to Johnstown to name a few.
Bodolosky described the area as a “crossroads” for performances, a place where residents can get quality entertainment usually seen in the Pittsburgh or Cleveland markets for more affordable prices.
“I enjoyed the job, I really did,” Bodolosky said.
What he liked to do the most was negotiating.
But Bodolosky also loved encountering different people from around the country and around the world.
He spoke fondly about conversations he had with famous performers over a cup of coffee.
“You just meet so many neat people,” Bodolosky said.
‘Great presence there’
He said the performing arts center is a “gem in the community” and lives up to the tagline of a place where “the arts come alive.”
Although he enjoyed the chance to showcase these productions in the area, Bodolosky’s main goal was to pass on a love for the arts to the community – something he’s been doing his whole career.
Originally from Reading, Bodolosky received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
His career of teaching music started in 1972 at Garfield Junior High School in Johnstown.
From there he went to Richland School District and in 1993 he moved to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where he will keep teaching until the spring, when he plans to reevaluate his situation and create a plan for the future.
Bodolosky said there was “no rhyme or reason” to his applying to be the executive director of the Pasquerilla center. The job became available and he applied.
Bodolosky said he’ll miss the center – especially the people he met and worked with there.
“I’m happy to see Mr. Bodolosky retire because he absolutely deserves time for himself, but I’m really sad to see him leave the PPAC,” former UPJ student Sydney Hamilton said. “He was always a great presence there and everyone that came through the doors knew him. He really helped foster a sense of community in the Johnstown music world.”
‘Paying it forward’
Hamilton worked with Bodolosky during all four years of her undergraduate career at Pitt-Johnstown.
She served as a box office attendant and one semester was his assistant.
“His passion for music is limitless,” Hamilton said. “You can tell he truly believes in the power of music to heal people and communities, which is so important today.”
Bodolosky credits his love of music and teaching to former band directors, both in junior and senior high and college.
“It’s all about paying it forward,” he said.
Bodolosky has been involved in several musical endeavors and outreaches throughout his time, conducted concert and jazz bands and organized his own ensemble, Jazz in Your Face.
The future may not be clear right now, but one aspect Bodolosky is sure of is that he wants to keep performing as long as he can.
He also plans to keep his position as secretary of the Richland School Board.
“Who knows what the next adventure is going to be,” he said. “I am only hoping it’s as good as the past one.”
Hamilton said Bodolosky will be missed at the center, referring to him as a “fixture” at the university.
“You couldn’t pass through the PPAC without seeing him,” she said, “and he always had a story to tell.”
