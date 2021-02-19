Wear a mask to make a mask.
“Marvelous Mask Making with Mark Ed” will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon March 6 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown, limited to 10 people, or via Zoom.
In the hands-on class, participants will design their own mask with Ed as the artistic guide.
Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery, said the idea of the workshop is to have fun rethinking and reimagining a different kind of mask.
“Masks are designed to evoke curiosity, mystery, comedy and intrigue,” she said. “We see them in ancient civilizations of Greece, China, Africa and South America; in Shakespeare’s plays, in Mardi Gras balls and in cowboy shows.”
Pawlowski said Ed delves into the historical aspects of masks and, along with making masks, is a collector.
“He seemed to be the perfect person for this and jumped at the opportunity to teach this class,” she said.
For those who attend the in-person event, some mask-making materials will be provided. Those joining by Zoom can use items they have in their homes, such as jewelry, feathers, fabric, buttons, scarves, flowers, felt and heavy paper.
“Whether it’s a Zoom class or in-person, you should plan ahead on what you expect to create,” Pawlowski said. “It can be something you put some time into and make it an art piece for a table or hang it on the wall, or just color a piece of cardboard. There are people who collect these, so why not create one of your own?”
As part of the class, Ed will offer some information about the history of masks in various societies around the world.
“This class will be a creative use of people’s time, and it brings another focus into their everyday life,” Pawlowski said. “It’ll show people that they can do this, and you can make a mask and be happy or amused by it, and it might be something they want to share with other people or become a project.”
Cost is $10. Registration is required for either format at www.galleryongazebo.org/marvelous-mask-making-with-mark-ed. For more information, email Pawlowski at rosemary@galleryongazebo.org.
