JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The second annual Culture Crawl in Johnstown brought people downtown Friday to mingle and enjoy a variety of live performances by local musicians, artists, authors and poets.
Mike Messina, owner of Chameleon Bookstore and organizer of the event, said the turnout was lower than last year, but it was fun nonetheless.
“Nights like this are important,” he said.
The flurry of arts-centered activity across the city gave exposure to a dozen downtown businesses as well as additional restaurants that weren’t directly involved in the crawl.
Gazebo Park was the nexus of the Culture Crawl’s activity, with Chameleon Bookstore at 144 Gazebo Park, Gallery on Gazebo at 140 Gazebo Park, and GAR Post 30 at 132 Gazebo Park all hosting events.
At the Gallery on Gazebo, where visitors could take a seat for a caricature by Daisytown artist Duane Webb or view the nature-inspired artwork of Kim Williams on display, Gallery board member Vicki Truscello said the Culture Walk had a simple message to send.
“The arts are alive downtown,” she said. “This is the second year of the Culture Crawl, and it seems to be taking off.”
In front of the bookstore at 144 Gazebo Park, Pitt-Johnstown student Angel Auxtero read poetry. She visited the bookstore as part of the Culture Crawl last year and became a regular customer, taking a more active role in the event this year.
From Gazebo Park in the heart of downtown, the crawl spread in both directions on Main Street.
New to the Culture Crawl this year was Elevate on the upper end of Main Street. The retail store for new and vintage clothing opened at 517 Main St. in February.
Inside the store on Friday, co-owner Kristy Hagan offered coffee and pastries from her Flood City Cafe on Clinton Street and displayed products from local artisans including Patty Pisczek, who offered festive pumpkins made from upcycled sweaters.
“It’s nice to see that part of Main Street get reinvented,” said Jim Carthew, who was on the Culture Crawl with his wife, Carol.
Also at Elevate was David Lane, co-owner of Hope Cyclery at 647 Railroad St. He provided a bike rack for people to park their bikes and a table of merchandise from his shop.
Carthew also noted that GAR Post 30 in the park area was “keeping history alive” with tours of the Grand Army of the Republic’s former meeting place. Formed after the Civil War, the organization was the nation’s first veteran’s organization.
On the lower end of Main Street, people sipped wine at Classic Elements, 345 Main St., and listened to live music or chatted with local authors promoting their books.
The State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., was open for visitors. As people walked on Main Street beyond the theater, they found a gap in activity. But as they continued, the sound of saxophone music led them to Art House 6 at 126 Walnut St.
Saxophonist Daniel Hutton performed on the rooftop deck of the house, and visitors enjoyed art by local artists inside as well as the house’s 1800s architecture.
“It’s beautiful,” Shannon Errett, of Johnstown, said.
Only three years ago, the artists’ venue was a shuttered historic home.
“I love what people are doing to revitalize downtown,” Errett said.
