A culinary arts program is coming to the Somerset campus of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College this fall.
The associate’s degree will provide students with a foundation in general business management with a focus on culinary skills and prepare them for entry-level and management positions in the food service industry.
Classes start Aug. 23 and will be available in the late afternoon and early evening hours during the week.
In addition to hands-on experience, students will also be required to complete a supervised internship with cooperating local restaurants, food service facilities and resorts.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/culinary.
