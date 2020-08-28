Beginning Monday, Cuddles for Kids will show appreciation for local teachers by offering them a free cup of coffee at Mill House Cafe & Co., 828 Diamond Blvd.; The Morning Grind, 1601 Ferndale Ave.; and/or Bobby Beans, 1255 Scalp Ave.
School identification is required and is limited to one cup of coffee per person.
The free coffee will be available until funds are gone.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.cuddlesforkids.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.