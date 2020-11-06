An area charity is working to make this holiday season a little brighter for children.
Cuddles for Kids will launch its 15th annual holiday toy drive Monday and donation boxes will be set up throughout the region.
“2020 has been so hard on everyone, and we are hoping for a successful 15th year and to help as many agencies as we can to help provide Christmas for kids,” said Conner Hagins, founder of Cuddles for Kids.
This year, there will be 25 drop-off locations in Johnstown, Ebensburg, Windber, Ligonier, and a few locations in Pittsburgh and Follansbee, West Virginia.
Some of the locations include state Rep. Jim Rigby’s office; The Morning Grind; state police barracks in Ebensburg; Room 1101 Hair & Nail Salon; Makin’ Waves Beauty & Tanning; Upper Yoder Fire Rescue; Conemaugh Township Fire Department; Family Dollar, Scalp Avenue; Old Tollgate Inn; and Dollar General, Davidsville.
A complete list of drop-off sites can be found at www.cuddlesforkids.com.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 20 and will then be delivered to agencies throughout western Pennsylvania.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, plush toys will not be accepted.
To address the change, some area businesses will be selling paper cuddle bears for a $1 donation. Individuals can put the name of their loved one on the bear and it will be displayed in the business throughout the holiday season.
“I have been so fortunate to have so many believe in what Cuddles for Kids represents and has done, and to be able to expand the way we have is very humbling,” Hagins said.
In addition, all Laurel Auto locations will be holding a “Stuff the Truck” event throughout the duration of the collection period, and the Johnstown Police Department will be holding a “Stuff the Cruiser” challenge Nov. 20 at the Hometown Christmas Stroll in downtown Johnstown.
Since its inception, Cuddles for Kids has donated over $765,000 in toys, coloring books, stuffed animals and other items of need to children’s agencies throughout the state and the world.
In addition, the nonprofit organization has issued over $37,500 in grants to agencies and projects benefiting children.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to Cuddles for Kids, P.O. Box 701, Johnstown, Pa. 15907-0701.
For more information, visit www.cuddlesforkids.com.
