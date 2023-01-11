JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cuddles for Kids will hold its Princess and Superhero breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at 814 Lanes & Games, 1140 Frances St., Johnstown.
The event includes a breakfast buffet, a princess and superhero meet-and-greet, a treat bag, one game of bowling and a $5 814 Lanes & Games game card.
Cost is $40 per child, with a $5 discount for each additional sibling. Adult breakfast buffet add-on is $20 per adult.
Information: www.facebook.com/CuddlesForKids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.