JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cuddles for Kids will hold its Princess and Superhero breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at 814 Lanes & Games, 1140 Frances St., Johnstown.

The event includes a breakfast buffet, a princess and superhero meet-and-greet, a treat bag, one game of bowling and a $5 814 Lanes & Games game card.

Cost is $40 per child, with a $5 discount for each additional sibling. Adult breakfast buffet add-on is $20 per adult.

Information: www.facebook.com/CuddlesForKids.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

