JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cuddles for Kids will hold its Birdies, Brews & BBQ golf tournament on Aug. 19 at Berkley Hills Golf Course, 361 Goucher St., Johnstown.
Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, beverages, dinner and prizes.
Proceeds will benefit the Cuddles for Kids initiatives.
To register, visit checkout.square.site/buy/VPCEAGB7Z734M722UG7EHDUD.
