JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cuddles for Kids will hold its Caffeinate and Rejuvenate hygiene product drive from 2 to 4 p.m. April 30 at Feathered Lane, 1106 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Attendees who bring a toy or hygiene products for Cuddles for Kids can register for a gift basket valued at $300.
Feathered Lane will have the latest in spring and summer fashions, Starbucks will hold a coffee and pastry tasting, Budwa’s Beauty will offer the latest in permanent jewelry and Swanky Skin + Lash Studio will be offering free skin care consultations and chances to register to win a skin care basket and a gift certificate.
Information: www.facebook.com/CuddlesForKids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.