Cuddles for Kids has launched its Kindness Campaign that aims at spreading the message of “Be Kind Always” and in the process, it’s giving back to area pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade classrooms.
T-shirt pre-orders can be made at cfk.givingfuel.com/bekind or download the order form and mail a check to Cuddles for Kids, P.O. Box 701, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
For every 25 shirts sold, CFK will chose one person who purchased a shirt by random draw, and they can select a classroom of their choice to receive a random act of kindness of up to $200. T-shirt cost is $15.
