Cuddles for Kids is holding its Summer Boredom Buster Bags giveaway for children ages 2 to 12 and seeking donations of summer play items such as chalk, bubbles, jump ropes and balls.
Donations can be dropped off at Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Company, 320 Warren St., Johnstown, and Oakland Volunteer Fire Company, 1741 Bedford St., Johnstown.
The drive will run through June 12.
Bag pick ups will be held the weekend of June 19 at the fire companies.
Those interested in donating also can do so through cfk.givingfuel.com/give or Amazon Wish List at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/N694M2CQERTW.
Information: www.cuddlesforkids.net.
