The annual Cuddles for Kids holiday toy drive is in full swing, and donations are being accepted.
Some of the drop-off sites include the state police barracks in Ebensburg; AmeriServ Financial Johnstown locations; Hogue’s Fun Factory in The Galleria; Scoofies Stop & Shop, 1257 Frankstown Road; Conemaugh Valley High School, room 1101; The Baker’s Loaf, 1073 Franklin St.; Makin’ Waves Beauty & Tanning, 1513 Scalp Ave., Suite 180; Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Company, 320 Warren St.; and Chester’s Flowers, 1110 Graham Ave.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 20.
Tax-deductible donations also can be mailed to Cuddles for Kids, P.O. Box 701, Johnstown, Pa. 15907-0701.
CFK has donated over $6250,000 in toys, coloring books, stuffed animals and other items of need to children’s agencies throughout the state and throughout the world.
Additionally, CFK has issued over $25,000 in grants to agencies and projects benefiting children.
Information: www.cuddlesforkids.com.
