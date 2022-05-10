JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cuddles for Kids is looking for donations to support its new endeavor – Caring Nooks.
These 20 former newspaper boxes will be placed throughout Johnstown and contain hygiene products that will be available to the community at no charge.
"We had the opportunity to re-purpose the newspaper vending machines and also help our community with basic needs, such as personal hygiene items," CFK Executive Director Robin Hagins said. "Through our work with hygiene product giveaways and the Free Store (15901) we realize that personal hygiene item poverty is real in our area.
"People have to choose between putting food on their table or getting such basic needs as shampoo soap and toothpaste. We want to help with that."
The organization is asking the community to donate full-sized and unused items of body wash, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, chapstick, lotion and similar items to support the effort.
Those items can be dropped off throughout May at the YWCA Greater Johnstown; Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Department; John Murtha Cambria County Airport; Room 1101 Hair & Nail Salon; Windber Community Building; Red's Texas BBQ; 814 Lanes and Games; Windber Community Building; and Windber CB Fitness Program.
There's also an Amazon Wish List that can be used to make purchases.
Once the boxes are ready to be distributed they'll be placed at sites throughout Cambria and Somerset counties.
That includes Greater Johnstown Middle School, Beginnings Inc., YWCA, Dr. Rohanna's office in Ebensburg and the Windber Community Building.
Tiffany Booker, CFK director of development and vice president, said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for individuals to afford hygiene items and the goal with the Nooks is to help with that.
"The impact here is infinite," she said.
Booker cited the adage that looking good leads to feeling good and how that can help with day-to-day activities.
Before the Caring Nooks are placed, they have to be painted black.
Hagins said there's a plan for a community painting party but organizers are in need of 60 cans of spray paint or a sponsor.
After stocking the Nooks and putting them in the appropriate locations, CFK wants the community to keep them stocked.
"We ask that our neighbors take only what they need and leave some to make sure their neighbors in need have an opportunity," Hagins said. "We also would ask that if people see that the Nooks are low on certain items, they would help fill them. It's definitely going to take all of us to make this successful."
Eight of the repurposed newspaper boxes will be placed by July to test the area and make sure they can remain filled.
Additionally, area businesses have the opportunity to sponsor nooks for $300 and have their names and logos on the fronts.
For more information, visit www.cuddlesforkids.net or the CFK social media pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.