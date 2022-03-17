JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cuddles For Kids is now accepting applications for the MaryEllen Spangler College Scholarship Giveaway.
The contest is open to high school seniors in Pennsylvania.
To apply, students must write a 500-word essay in 12-point Times New Roman font using Microsoft Word, and they must include a copy of their transcript. The prompt is: “If you could choose a person from the past to spend one day with, who would it be, what would you do together and why?”
The top winner will receive a $500 prize, payable to the college or trade school of their choice, while the runner-up will get $250 for the same.
Send completed essays to conner@cuddlesforkids.net.
The entry deadline is May 1.
If an applicant has volunteered with CFK in the past, they should note that at the bottom of the essay.
