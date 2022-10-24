Cuddles for Kids has launched its 17th annual holiday toy drive.
Donation boxes are set up throughout the region through Dec. 16 and toys that are collected will then be delivered to agencies throughout western Pennsylvania.
Due to current health conditions, plush toys will not be accepted. A Plush Fund has been established for buying new stuffed animals straight from manufacturers.
Cuddles for Kids has donated over $928,000 in toys, coloring books, stuffed animals and other items of need to children’s agencies. Additionally, it has issued over $40,000 in grants to agencies and projects helping children. Cuddles for Kids will reach a milestone of $1,000,000 in donated goods and grants by year end.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to Cuddles for Kids, P.O. Box 701, Johnstown, Pa. 15907-0701.
For a complete list of donations sites, visit www.cuddlesforkids.com.
