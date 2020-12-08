Cuddles for Kids has launched its Lessons in Kindness Activity and Coloring Book.
The 28-page book focuses on sharing lessons in kindness for children.
For every book purchased one will be donated.
The book is available for a $10 donation, and includes shipping. Packs of five are available for $30.
In conjunction with the Johnstown Warriors Youth Hockey Program toy drive Saturday and Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @Cambria County War Memorial, Cuddles for Kids will give one free coloring book to the first 50 children who donate a toy to Johnstown Police Department’s “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive that will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
To order, visit www.cuddlesforkids.net.
