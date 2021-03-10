Cuddles for Kids is holding a sock and hygiene drive to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen, the Women’s Help Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Laurel Region.
Items needed include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine products, chapstick and new, in-package socks for children and adults.
Drop off locations include Room 1101 Hair & Nail Salon, The Old Toll Gate Inn, Steel City Axe, Ryan’s Artisan Goods, Avail Business Systems Inc., The Morning Grind Coffee House and Wessel & Co.
An Amazon wish list is available at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/genericItemsPage/3Q4XM720S8S2V.
