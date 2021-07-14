Cuddles for Kids charity game – Dec. 12, 2017

From left, Richland freshman hockey player Emily Peters joins Conemaugh Valley senior Sydney Chase and sophomore Haylee Reed as they display collected toys on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. 

 By Mike Mastovich
mmastovich@tribdem.com

Cuddles for Kids is holding a back-to-school supplies drive through July 31.

Items needed include pencils, pens, loose leaf paper, crayons, colored pencils, markers, scissors, notebooks, folders, glue sticks, rulers, erasers and highlighters.

Drop-off sites include Starbucks in the Richland Town Center, The Morning Grind, Room 1101 Hair & Nail Salon, Ryan’s Artisan Goods, Avail Business Systems and Steel City Axe. Supplies will be distributed Aug. 3 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown as part of the National Night Out event.

Also, CFK will hold its Birdies, Brews & BBQ golf tournament Aug. 8 at Berkley Hills Golf Course, 361 Goucher St., Johnstown. Registration will begin at noon with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The tournament includes 18 holes of golf, cart, beverages, dinner and prizes.

Information: 814-241-4560 or robin@cuddlesforkids.net.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you