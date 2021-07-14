Cuddles for Kids is holding a back-to-school supplies drive through July 31.
Items needed include pencils, pens, loose leaf paper, crayons, colored pencils, markers, scissors, notebooks, folders, glue sticks, rulers, erasers and highlighters.
Drop-off sites include Starbucks in the Richland Town Center, The Morning Grind, Room 1101 Hair & Nail Salon, Ryan’s Artisan Goods, Avail Business Systems and Steel City Axe. Supplies will be distributed Aug. 3 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown as part of the National Night Out event.
Also, CFK will hold its Birdies, Brews & BBQ golf tournament Aug. 8 at Berkley Hills Golf Course, 361 Goucher St., Johnstown. Registration will begin at noon with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The tournament includes 18 holes of golf, cart, beverages, dinner and prizes.
Information: 814-241-4560 or robin@cuddlesforkids.net.
