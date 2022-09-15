Cuddles for Kids and the Ann Harris Smith Foundation will host the BEAT Ovarian Cancer 5K and Buddy Run on Oct. 1 at Windber Recreation Park, 160 Rec Road, Windber.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m., with the race to follow at 11:30 a.m.
There will be music provided by Chris Daugherty, face painting and food trucks.
Early registration is $30 and includes a Turn the Town Teal T-shirt. Cost is $40 on the day of the race.
There is a $10 registration fee for the Buddy Run, and it includes a Turn the Town Teal gift bag.
To register, visit checkout.square.site/buy/Y4M7G5IPKTXVIMRYGN3ISBTB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.