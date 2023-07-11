JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Concurrent Technologies Corp. contract focused on workplace safety and occupational health is being extended by the Department of Defense.
The Richland Township-based company was awarded a $75.5 Million deal through the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Force Safety and Occupational Health to provide management, analytical, and technical support for a comprehensive safety and occupational health program, CTC officials said.
The company has been handling the work for a number of years as part of a 16-year relationship with the Department of Defense, Communications Manager Mary Bevan said.
A team of 45 employees at CTC oversee the program – most of them dedicating all of their time to it – meaning the new award will keep them busy for another 5 1/2 years, Bevan said.
"We have a lot of people who are working on this program full-time, so (the extension) is really good news for CTC," she said.
The CTC team will provide technical support to help the U.S. defense department reduce "mishaps, injury, and occupational illness risk," enabling an enduring safety culture and improving readiness across more than 560 department offices and other sites, CTC officials wrote in a media release.
"The DoD recognizes that commitment to safety is vital to the effectiveness and readiness of the force and is committed to minimizing avoidable losses whenever possible," company officials said.
