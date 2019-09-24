Concurrent Technologies Corp. has been awarded a $1.2 million contract to help design and manufacture two prototype bodies for a U.S. Marine Corps armored vehicle prototype being developed by a Reston, Virginia, defense contractor.
The task, which will provide work for 18 of CTC’s approximately 300 Richland Township employees, will support hull designs for Science Applications International Corp’s Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle, or ARV, officials with CTC announced Tuesday.
“We’re eager to work with SAIC and apply our extensive expertise in ground vehicle prototype manufacturing, specifically incorporating friction stir welding, and our recent experience building two combat vehicle prototypes for the U.S. Army,” said CTC President Edward Sheehan Jr., referring to a previous project.
Science Applications International Corp. was awarded a contract in April to build the U.S. Marines two prototype combat vehicles that would have the capability to gather and disseminate vital information while staged or moving through dangerous battlefronts, the Virginia-based company has said.
If successful, the vehicle could eventually replace the military branch’s legacy Light Armored Vehicle, which has been used since the early 1980s.
Using advanced materials and manufacturing processes, CTC has been manufacturing ground vehicle “demonstrators” for the military since 2001, and staff within the company’s Environmental Technology Facility in Richland Township will handle work for the latest contract, company officials said.
Welders, engineers and support staff will work closely with SAIC engineers to ensure the best possible vehicle design is achieved.
“This project will also strengthen CTC’s already extensive expertise and experience in design and manufacture of military ground vehicles,” said CTC Manager of Advanced Technologies P.J. McMullen.
The contract will run through March 2020, company officials said in a release to media.
