Concurrent Technologies Corp. has been awarded a $7.8 million contract that extends work related to a U.S. Marine Corps program into a second year, company officials said.
The Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded the company the contract extension on a project developed to support efforts to meet federally-mandated energy security requirements, CTC President Edward J Sheehan Jr. said.
“CTC is proud to continue providing critical energy and utilities program support to the Marine Corps,” said Sheehan, the company's CEO. “This contract award provides validation of CTC’s best-in-class capabilities for delivering comprehensive program and project-development support within the Department of Defense.”
The company first secured the project in September 2018.
Ten of the company's workers handle the project – four of them based in Richland Township, CTC Communications Director Mary Bevan said.
“CTC and its partners look forward to building on our previous work, which is helping to enhance energy resilience and mission effectiveness today and improving long-range planning for the future at Marine Corps Installations worldwide,” said Jen Tetatzin, CTC's senior principal program adviser.
This task order, which was competitively solicited via the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services, is expected to run through March 2021. This $7.8 million option brings the total value of the contract to $20.2 million to date. The cumulative value of the original contract and all four option years is $36 million, CTC officials said in a release to media.
