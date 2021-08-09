Concurrent Technologies Corp. in Richland Township was assigned a federal patent for a tool to improve repair and construction of U.S. Navy ships, said a report from Targeted News Service.
The patent is for a “portable friction stir welding repair tool” not available anywhere else.
CTC’s patented technology can be used for replacing sensitized and cracked material during ship repair, avoiding costly labor and schedule delays, the company’s website stated.
The patent is the product of six co-inventors – Mark T. Smitherman, Johnstown; Timothy G. Freidhoff, Johnstown; Paul I. Sleppy, Penn Run; Daniel B. George II, Homer City; James C. McHenry, Latrobe; and Alan W. Baum, Orlando, Florida.
“The FSW tool can include a system that cuts out a portion of the structure surrounding a defective portion,” reads the patent’s abstract on file with the United States Patent Trademark Office. “A superior repair to merely welding the defect can be achieved by replacing a portion of the structure surrounding the defect as opposed to merely welding it.”
