Officials at Concurrent Technologies Corp. announced on Tuesday that the Johnstown-based defense contractor has been awarded a contract worth up to $21 million to continue providing “policy, guidance and oversight support” to the U.S. Air Force official who is responsible for maintaining best practices related to safety, occupational health and the environment.
Richard “RB” Brill, the director of CTC’s Air Force Strategic Advisory Program, will lead the company’s efforts to support the work of the deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for environment, safety and infrastructure (SAF/IEE). He said in Tuesday’s press release that the award “speaks to the strong partnership CTC has built with the Air Force over the past 10 years."
CTC spokeswoman Dianne Frye DeLisa wrote in an email on Tuesday afternoon that most of the technical work for the contract will be done in the Washington, D.C., area, while support services such as purchasing and human resources will be handled in Johnstown.
According to DeLisa, CTC will add five or six “full-time equivalents” in the Washington, D.C., area as a result of the award. The new employees will be policy and research analysts in fields such as safety, energy, operations research and strategic communications, she added.
For a decade, CTC has provided what the company described as “proven program management processes” and “subject matter expertise” to SAF/IEE’s energy and water portfolio. Topics addressed include water and utility management, “mission assurance,” strategic communications, and statutory and legislative affairs.
In addition to energy and water, the new contract also addresses safety, environment and infrastructure issues, according to Tuesday’s announcement. CTC will be responsible for coordinating the work of two subcontractors, AGEISS and IBM Global Services, which will provide technical expertise in those additional areas.
“We look forward to continuing our energy and water efforts while expanding our scope of work to the rest of the SAF/IEE portfolio,” Brill said in the press release.
The competitively bid five-year contract’s period of performance lasts from September 2019 to September 2024 and includes a six-month base period, four option years and a final six-month option period.
“We are extremely pleased to renew and grow our relationship with this important, long-term client,” Edward J. Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of CTC, said in the release. “The missions of both of our organizations center on safeguarding our national security. We are honored that SAF/IEE selected CTC to continue supporting SAF/IEE mission objectives and assist the Air Force in remaining ready to execute its mission.”
