Concurrent Technologies Corp.’s board of directors elected new leadership Tuesday and said goodbye to two directors who have both served the board for more than three decades.
Jeffrey K. Harris was elected board chair, and Dale M. Mosier was elected vice chair, a statement from CTC read.
Harris is retired from Lockheed Martin, where he served as president of the company's missiles and space division. Mosier, after retiring from business, served in the U.S. Peace Corps as country director deployed to Africa.
John E. Klein was elected chief financial officer. Klein’s responsibilities as CFO will build on his role as CTC’s executive director for business planning and strategy.
Outgoing board members are Howard M. Picking, III, and Mark E. Pasquerilla.
Picking, a former principal shareholder and chairman, was a member of the CTC Board of Directors for 33 years.
Pasquerilla is the president of Pasquerilla Enterprises and has served on the CTC Board for more than 30 years.
“Concurrent Technologies Corp. is fortunate to have such accomplished and dedicated members on its board of directors,” read a statement from Edward J. Sheehan Jr., CTC board member and President and CEO. “Howard Picking and Mark Pasquerilla have contributed greatly to our organization’s success through their board service."
