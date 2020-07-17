Concurrent Technologies Corp. (CTC) has been awarded a contract modification worth $4.3 million.
That’s a modification to a previously awarded contract from the U.S. Air Force. The modification is the first option year of a competitively bid, five-year contract worth up to $21 million.
The work on the modification follows a six-month base period and will run until the middle of March 2021.
For more than a decade, CTC has provided policy, guidance and oversight support to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure.
A CTC press release states the company delivers proven program management processes along with subject matter expertise and advanced performance in facility energy, water and utility management, mission assurance, strategic communications, and statutory and legislative affairs.
In addition to energy and water, the new contract also covers safety, environment, and infrastructure. CTC will coordinate the efforts of two subcontracting partners, AGEISS and IBM Global Services, to provide technical expertise in those areas.
CTC’s work is led by Richard Brill, director of CTC’s Air Force Strategic Advisory Program.
“We remain committed to the (Air Force’s) mission as they integrate the best in environment, safety, energy, water and installation practices into Air Force activities,” said Brill.
“This renewal serves to highlight the knowledge, skills and enthusiasm our team brings to help keep our nation’s Air and Space Forces safe and ensure they have the infrastructure necessary to be mission-ready.”
