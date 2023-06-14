CONFLUENCE, Pa. – Maintenance work will close an Ursina Borough railroad crossing next week, CSX Railroad officials said.
The work will close the railroad crossing at Second Street from Monday through June 23, CSX wrote in a media release.
The remainder of the road will remain open to traffic.
Ohio-based Safety Services & Supply will provide traffic control for the work, detouring motorists from Second Street to routes 523 and 281.
