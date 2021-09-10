A Florida rail company and its crew weren’t negligent when one of its trains struck and injured a former Johnstown man in 2013 in Ferndale, a jury decided.
Jonathan Lopez had part of his leg amputated and suffered a brain injury due to the accident – and was seeking $2 million in damages through a lawsuit that was debated in court for several years.
Lopez’s attorneys argued the CSX train was traveling over the speed limit and the company didn’t do enough to warn people about oncoming trains.
But a 12-member jury disagreed, finding the company was not responsible for the accident, which occurred while Lopez was traveling on foot with his hood up and head down, while listening to music on his phone.
CSX attorneys noted the Ferndale Avenue crossings had warning lights flashing and that the train sounded its horn as it approached the corridor, court documents show.
“Had plaintiff looked for the train, it was there to be seen,” they argued in pre-trial arguments. “Had he listened, the bell, horn and ambient noise of the train itself were there to be heard.”
The trial ran for eight days before both sides wrapped their cases and handed the matter to a jury.
