Jim Greco, chairman of the Cambria Somerset Authority, said after Thursday’s meeting of the authority that its members plan to soon begin seeking more than $100,000 in grant funding to expand facilities at the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area at Quemahoning Reservoir.
High numbers of visitors meant the recreation area was “at capacity” this summer, Greco said, adding that, in July alone, more than 7,000 people used the recreation area.
He attributed the high turnout rate to the summer’s hot, sunny weather.
Greco said he believes that, in order to meet the needs of area residents, the authority needs to expand the recreation area’s beach and add more car and RV parking spaces.
Also on Thursday, the members of the authority voted to approve a $109,787 payment to National Shotcrete LLC for repairs to deteriorated concrete slabs at the Quemahoning Reservoir’s spillway. Those repairs “went very well,” Greco said after the meeting.
