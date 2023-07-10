The Cambria Somerset Authority is accepting entries for goose and duck blind locations again this summer at the Quemahoning Reservoir.
It's an annual practice the CSA started a decade ago to thin out the flocks that often crowd the reservoir property.
A total of 10 blinds will be awarded through a drawing at the Cambria Somerset Authority meeting on Aug. 3, township Manager Rick Ames said.
He said the authority has already been fielding calls from people interested in the blinds and anyone interested can reach out.
To qualify for the drawing, contact the CSA at 814-532-8851 or via email at csa@cambriasomersetwater.com
