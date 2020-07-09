A plan to upgrade parking at the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area has turned into a $279,000 recreation expansion effort.
But for that to happen, the Cambria Somerset Authority will need some help, said Jim Greco, the authority’s chairman.
With $86,000 already committed toward the project, Greco said the authority is applying for nearly $200,000 from the Richard King Mellon Foundation through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which works with the Pittsburgh organization on development initiatives such as the Community Initiatives Fund.
The CSA has been planning to expand parking and the recreation area’s swimming beach since late 2018. But rapid growth in usage at the Quemahoning Reservoir facilities – including the beach, camping areas and new trail development – is spurring a need to take the project a step further, Greco said.
“When we started looking at the swim-beach project, we realized it was basically a Band-Aid, because with the growing number of people that we’re seeing there, the needs keep growing,” Greco said.
The authority debuted the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area in 2003. Over the years since, the CSA worked with Summers Best Two Weeks, which manages the facilities, to continue developing the site – adding pavilions, 25 recreational vehicle sites and tent sites, which are oftentimes occupied by kayaking enthusiasts who paddle the Stonycreek downriver.
New boat launches have been installed. And over the past few years, the Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association and a group of partners carved a trail loop around the lake for mountain bike riders. Efforts continue to add challenging spurs for experienced riders
Summers Best Two Weeks tracks the park’s usage. The area logged 30,000 visitor days last year.
And even though COVID-19 guidelines delayed the park’s full opening this year, the recreation area continues setting new records for visitors annually, Greco said.
The park logged 445 RV site rental nights in June, compared to 336 for the same month in 2019.
And 1,781 day passes were sold during the month, which is half as many as the park sold during all of 2016, according to figures the group provided at the time.
“It’s just been record numbers,” said Ken Dranzik, Summers Best 2 Weeks’ park property manager, citing tent-site rentals as the biggest area of growth.
He said it’s likely people are finding local destinations such as the Quemahoning Recreation Area this year because the coronavirus has derailed vacations and travel plans.
“Interest just keeps growing. We’re at capacity,” Dranzik said. “And sites like the RV camps have been packed full for years.”
Greco noted the beach area was already expanded once – and doing so again won’t carry a huge price tag.
It’s a different story for a planned shower house project, which he said will likely cost $100,000 including materials, construction and the need to add an additional well.
“A lot of times, you might have to try a few times before you find a good well,” he said.
Greco said the authority will scale down upgrades if fundraising efforts fall short.
The CSA already has plans to work with Conemaugh Township to develop a bigger parking area at Que Dam Road next year, he said.
“We should know more about our project at the end of July,” he said.
