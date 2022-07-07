HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – The Cambria Somerset Authority is accepting entries for goose and duck blind locations this year at the Quemahoning Reservoir.
It's an annual practice the CSA started nearly a decade ago to thin out the flocks that often crowd the reservoir property.
To qualify for the drawing, people can contact CSA at 814-532-8851 or via email at csa@cambriasomersetwater.com, Authority Manager Earl Waddell said.
A drawing to select 12 names will be held on Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.