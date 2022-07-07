Birds at Quemahoning Reservoir

A Thundra Swan spreads his wings among a group of waterfowl that consist of Canada geese, mallard ducks and other Thundra Swans at Quemahoning Reservoir, near Hollsopple in Somerset County, on Monday, March 9, 2021.

 By Todd Berkey
HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – The Cambria Somerset Authority is accepting entries for goose and duck blind locations this year at the Quemahoning Reservoir.

It's an annual practice the CSA started nearly a decade ago to thin out the flocks that often crowd the reservoir property.

To qualify for the drawing, people can contact CSA at 814-532-8851 or via email at csa@cambriasomersetwater.com, Authority Manager Earl Waddell said.

A drawing to select 12 names will be held on Aug. 4.

