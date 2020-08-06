Cambria Somerset Authority officials and First Energy plan to meet in the coming weeks near a stretch of Route 601 at the Quemahoning Creek and Stonycreek River over the board’s concerns about widespread herbicide use.
After venting that First Energy’s sprays killed “basically everything” through the wooded corridor – including bushes meant to serve as natural habitats – between the utility’s transformers and the river banks, the authority voted last month to nullify a 2008 right-of-way management agreement that permitted First Energy to use selective herbicide sprays against a short list of vegetation.
Through that 2008 agreement, the board permitted selective spraying to allow First Energy to target certain tall-growing vegetation that can cause trouble for their lines and other equipment, while enabling the CSA to foster or preserve areas surrounding utility poles, so that natural “compatible” vegetation that attracts song birds or serves as a food source for animals remains.
Without that deal, an older one exists that would limit the utility company to hand-cutting vegetation to keep its right-of-ways and equipment accessible, the CSA’s consultant, Mike McNamara, said last month.
But authority Chairman Jim Greco said the company responded to the board after it voted to issue its letter and a conference call was held afterward.
“They say they are willing to work with us,” Greco said.
An on-site meeting is being scheduled, he said.
A First Energy spokesman, Todd Meyers, also told the Tribune-Democrat in July that the company was optimistic a resolution to the issue can be found.
Que conservation line
Water from the Que Reservoir will temporarily be shut off Friday so a welder hired through Liberty Wire can repair a connection tied to the dam’s conservation release, officials said.
CSA Manager Earl Waddell said a 48-inch diameter Y-connection below the dam has a growing leak, but it might be fixable through a weld.
The repair, estimated at less than $15,000, is a fraction of the likely $75,000 replacement cost, he said.
“The leak is running pretty good,” he said, noting it’s running into the river.
Conservation releases are required by state environmental officials for habitat preservation and must be logged and reported regularly. The CSA’s Quemahoning intake tower has a designated release valve for those releases.
