Just months away from seeing $2.2 million in work begin to improve a problem-plagued water line, the Cambria Somerset Authority is mulling over financing options to cover bills that will roll in before the job is complete.
“We have plenty of money to pay for the project. It will all be there when the work is finished,” CSA Chairman Jim Greco said, “but it’s a timing issue.
“There are going to need paid before we can get them reimbursed through the grants.”
The authority has secured more than $1.2 million combined in federal and Appalachian Highway Development System funds, as well as a $750,000 state infrastructure loan to pair with contributions by Cambria and Somerset counties to cover the work.
Greco said each grant has its own process to abide by, and oftentimes, that means waiting until the project is completed before the full grant amount is freed up to cover costs.
“It’s just how it works,” he said.
The board is exploring offers at varying rates by AmeriServ, First National Bank and Somerset Trust Co., he said.
Because each have different requirements, rates and fees – such as loan origination costs – it’s going to take some time to determine which is the best fit, Greco said.
It’s likely the board will try to secure the ability to draw up to $300,000 through the duration of the project, Greco added.
Waddell honored
The authority recognized retiring Manager Earl Waddell, who is finishing a 13-year run with the authority at the end of the month.
Waddell was presented with a plaque, crediting him for his “exemplary leadership and integrity” as operations manager.
During Waddell’s years managing the authority’s system of dams and pipelines, a release valve debuted for whitewater boating and recreation areas were expanded at the Hinckston Run , Wilmore and Quemahoning reservoirs, including a system of mountain bike trails at the Que.
He’s also helped oversee a series of repair projects to various components of the Que dam and the downstream waterline that serves a number of major industrial customers.
The authority hired Richard Ames to replace Waddell in April.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
