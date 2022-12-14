JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria Somerset Authority’s $2 million budget was approved for 2023, but it won’t include 5% raises for the authority’s staff.
Authority members approved the plan after an amendment was introduced dropping the raises to 3 1/2% by the board’s Cambria County and Somerset County commissioners representatives.
In a 3-2 vote, Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson, Cambria County Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith and CSA Vice Chairman Steve Buncich supported a lower increase for the authority’s three employees, after Dawson raised concerns about controlling expenses.
The move saves approximately $3,000 at a point the CSA and county are looking for ways to cover a looming $2 million tunnel repair project.
The authority plans to balance its 2023 budget, in part, through more than $1.3 million in water sales income and other revenue.
Cambria and Somerset counties also contribute annually through “loans” to cover part of the budget gap – $205,225 each in 2023.
The authority’s budget includes several repair projects next year, with $493,400 in funds set aside to potentially tackle that work.
Other costs were also examined during the board’s most recent meeting.
The CSA declined to put a motion on the floor to re-up the authority’s contracted legal firm, Barbera Law, for 2023 after Solicitor Pat Svonavec notified the authority that hourly rates would rise 30% in 2023 – up to $175.
Authority members asked Svonavec to see if the rate was negotiable and indicated they would discuss the matter again in January.
