A main line valve is scheduled to be replaced beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday by the Croyle Township Water Authority and will result in a disruption of service.
The outage will affect residents from 481 Tower Road west and include addresses on Wess, Meiers, Knipple, Swigle Mountain, Fresch, Varner, Mineral Point, Bartlebaugh and Castine roads.
The intersection of Tower and Wess roads will be closed for the duration of the work.
