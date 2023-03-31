JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In observance of Good Friday, some area Christians will participate in cross walks that will be held throughout the region.
The East Hills cross walk will begin at noon at Beulah United Methodist Church, 716 Bedford St., Johnstown.
“It’s a testimony to those around us of what Christ has done for us,” said the Rev. Randy Bain, senior pastor of Oakland United Methodist Church, who helps organize the walk. “We can never experience what Jesus suffered or what he did, but it’s a reminder to us that we can connect with that in a personal way. It’s a testimony to the world, but also a personal worship for us.”
The walk will stop at seven locations that include Homestead Avenue United Methodist Church, Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren, Oakland United Methodist Church, the parking lot at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church and the Bel-Air Plaza parking lot.
The procession will conclude at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Vans will be available to transport people who are unable to walk the route.
Forest Hills Ministerium will hold a cross walk beginning at 9 a.m. at Sidman United Methodist Church, 1108 Mill Road. The walk will proceed into South Fork and make stops for Scripture readings.
There will be a luncheon at 11 a.m., followed by a service from noon to 3 p.m. at South Fork United Methodist Church, 500 Maple St.
Windber Ministerium will host a cross walk beginning at noon at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1800 Stockholm Ave., Windber.
“We will walk through the community carrying the cross, and we’ll stop at 14 locations around town,” said the Rev. Mark Murchie, pastor of Scalp Level Covenant Brethren Church, an organizer of the walk.
Each stop will represent a different aspect of the community.
“We will pray for our community and what that location represents while also taking time at each spot to read Scriptures that lead up to Jesus’ death on the cross for our sins,” Murchie said. “We are putting our hearts on Christ and what he did for us.”
The procession will conclude at Windber Gazebo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.