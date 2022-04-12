Cross walks to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus are set for Friday in several area communities.
"The way of suffering, the way of the cross – not that we experience what Jesus went through, but we'll surely proclaim it," Oakland United Methodist Church pastor the Rev. Randy Bain said.
He organizes the walk for the East Hills region and said the gathering will start at Beulah United Methodist in Dale at noon on Friday.
From there the group will travel to the Homestead Avenue United Methodist parking lot, then to Walnut Grove Church of Brethren, and on to the Oakland church.
"From there, because of the new roundabout and construction work there, we're actually going to turn at Little's and take a side street to go to St. Benedict's parking lot," Bain said.
Those from the Belmont United Methodist Church will lead devotions at that location before the walk proceeds to Bel-Air Plaza, where the Mount Calvary Lutheran associate pastor will speak.
The procession will then end at Mount Calvary.
Another event scheduled for Friday includes a cross walk hosted by the South Fork United Methodist ministerium.
That trek will start at the Sidman United Methodist location at 9 a.m. and continue into South Fork.
Afterward there will be a luncheon at 11 a.m, followed by a service from noon to 3 p.m. at the South Fork United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Mark Murchie said a community cross walk is scheduled to take place in Windber on Friday as well, beginning at noon at the Windber Calvary United Methodist Church.
"We will walk through town and stop at 14 different locations as we carry the cross," he said.
Each stop represents a different part of the community.
Murchie gave the examples of the fire department and high school.
"At each stop, we will read a portion of the Bible leading up to the death of Jesus on the cross for our sins," he said. "Then we will take time to pray for that location and ask God's blessing on that aspect of our community."
