JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Too often, life's distractions lead to a losing battle with a "spiritual cyclops," the Rev. William Rosenbaum said Wednesday.
It's an inner creature with one big "I" that can make people too self-focused on the "I think," the "I wish" and "I don't like's" that can consume each day.
During an Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church in Upper Yoder, Rosenbaum, who is the church's pastor, reminded a crowd of 60 fellow faithful to instead focus on prayer, kindness and forgiveness.
"The problem with seeing with one eye – one big "I" – is that we are half blind," he said.
"With the stroke of a thumb ... a cross of ashes reminds us to cross out the "I" in our hearts, in our minds and our lives."
For many of the estimated 200 million Christians across the United States, Wednesday signaled the beginning of Lent and a day of repentance.
"We do that by prayer, fasting and self-denial and by focusing on the people around us," Rosenbaum said.
Across the region, some denominations marked the moment by receiving a cross of ashes on their foreheads.
It's a reminder "that we are mortal – and that we all have to be careful to not put other things – like wealth – before God," said the Rev. Nancy Threadgill, of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in downtown Johnstown.
For the past five years, Threadgill's congregation has moved its Ash Wednesday morning ritual outside their church walls, providing "Ashes to Go" in downtown Johnstown's Central Park.
"We know some people aren't able to go to church for various reasons. But they want to be a part of this," she said.
Some Christians also fast during the six-week period leading up to Easter.
John Walters, a Davidsville resident and member of Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Westmont, said he planned to abstain from certain foods during Lent.
"This is a time when we're reminded about Christ's sacrifices," he said.
Victor Kovalchik, of East Conemaugh, arrived for the Mass at St. Clement's looking inward.
Kovalchik said he was focusing on finding new ways to help his home parish, Church of the Transfiguration, because its annual Lenten fish dinners were discontinued this year.
"Helping with those dinners ... was a routine for my family for generations. But I know there are other ways I can do my part and support them," Kovalchik said.
St. Clement Church member Amy Rozich praised Rosenbaum for delivering an appropriate message Wednesday – given today's times.
"It's too easy to get focused on your own problems or our phones – even the little things," the Johnstown area woman said.
"We all need to focus more on how we can help others – in our families or in our community."
