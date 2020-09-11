Worship night with Joshua Aaron, an award-winning American-Israeli singer/songwriter, will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Cross Cut Church, 179 Haida Ave., Hastings.
Cross Cut Church to host singer/songwriter
The Tribune-Democrat
