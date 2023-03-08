JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 5 will host a Croatian genealogy seminar with Robert Jerin from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 at Croatian Hall, 610 Broad St., Johnstown.
Attendees will learn how to research their Croatian roots, how to locate important Croatian records and how to translate Croatian records and names, the meanings of surnames and categories of surnames, along with additional genealogy research tips.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Cost is $35 per person and includes a digital copy of Jerin’s book, “Searching for Your Croatian Roots.”
Deadline to register is April 8.
Reservations, including name, email address and phone number, can be mailed to Patty Respet at CFU Lodge 5, 612 Broad St., Johnstown, Pa. 15906.
Information: plrespet@atlanticbb.net.
